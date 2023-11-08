Pine Hill police seeking whereabouts of attempted murder suspect

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Pine Hill Police Department has announced that they are searching for a suspect wanted for assault and attempted murder.

Pine Hill police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Gary Kendall Brown, 39, of Pine Hill. Brown is described as a black male, 5′10″, and weighing approximately 170 lbs. Brown is wanted for assault first-degree and attempted murder.

Investigators say that Brown was identified as the shooter in a shooting that happened on November 3, 2023, at around 3 p.m. in the area of County Road 18 in Pine Hill.

According to police, they responded to the scene and located an adult female who sustained a gunshot wound. The female was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities stated that Brown resides in Pine Hill but may be staying with family in Tuskegee.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the location and arrest of Brown. When you call CrimeStoppers, you always remain anonymous.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Brown, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

