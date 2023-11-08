Recovery continues in Flatwood community nearly one year after tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nov. 30 will mark one year since an EF2 tornado rocked the Flatwood community in north Montgomery.

Homes that were left in shambles have since been replaced. Neighboring communities and organizations opened their hearts and donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to purchase multiple mobile homes.

While the Flatwood community looks much different than it did that day, Commissioner Isaiah Sankey says there is still more to be done.

“People here are very resilient. They were able to lock arms and so forth and encourage each other, and so they’re still here. And we’re just waiting for our community center that’s going to really give people a sense of community and bring them back together,” said Sankey.

The center, located in the heart of the community, was a place where many met daily. Sankey says the commission was able to pass funding to rebuild the center in its original location.

Sankey says he will meet with an architect and builder this week to determine when they will break ground.

While the community has made many strides, they will never forget the ones they lost. Chiquita Broadnax, 39, and her her 8-year-old son, Ced’Darius Tell, were killed in the tornado.

“I want to say that our hearts are still with the family members in terms of the loss of those citizens and their loved ones,” said Sankey.

Sankey says the River Region United Way played a huge role in getting the people of Flatwood what they needed.

If you would still like to help this community, you can contact the commissioner’s office.

