Shoals boy receives hero’s welcome after returning home from the hospital Tuesday night

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -Multiple law enforcement agencies all over Colbert County came together Tuesday night to escort 10-year-old, Cayson McClung home.

They were stationed at several different spots and would join up along the way to his home. Assistant Chief at the White Oak Volunteer Fire Department Matt Moore said it was a surprise to the family. He said they all wanted to let him know he had the support of the entire county.

McClung’s stepmother Madilyn McClung told us his third surgery went well Tuesday. McClung has been at Children’s Hospital since he was shot trying to protect his mother Ashley McClung from her boyfriend Adam Narmore. Narmore shot Cayson, killed his mother, and then turned the gun on himself.

Cayson will have to go back to Birmingham next week for skin graft surgery.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.