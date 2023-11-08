Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Some structures now ‘endangered’ in Montgomery County wildfire

Firefighters are working to put out a wildfire in Montgomery County.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Heavy smoke reported by multiple Montgomery residents Tuesday in east Montgomery is coming from a controlled burn that has since gotten out of control, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire is on Jenkins Lane, located off U.S. Highway 231 in between Taylor Road and Sweet Creek Farmers Market.

As of Tuesday evening, no structures have been damaged, though the sheriff’s office said some are now considered “endangered.”

Rolling Hills Volunteer Fire Department firefighters are on scene working to extinguish the blaze.

A controlled burn in Montgomery County has gotten out of control, endangering several...
A controlled burn in Montgomery County has gotten out of control, endangering several structures, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prattville teacher under investigation after classroom video surfaces
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The church doesn’t know how long it will take to repair the damage or where they’ll worship...
Montgomery church heavily damaged in Sunday afternoon fire
One person is dead following a weekend shooting, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Montgomery police investigating Saturday night homicide
After 12 years at Tallassee High School, head football coach Mike Battles and the school have...
Tallassee parts ways with head football coach Mike Battles

Latest News

Firefighters are working to put out a wildfire in Montgomery County.
Controlled burn gets out of control in Montgomery County
Monitoring what kids do online is something lawmakers want to make easier for parents.
Alabama lawmaker proposes bill to require age verification for porn sites
This week, people around the country will honor the women and men who have served in the...
2023 Veterans Day celebrations in central Alabama
The WSFA 12 News crew is set to hold an all-day Hometown Tour, and you’re invited along to...
WSFA 12 News’ ‘Hometown Tour: Military Edition’ set for live broadcasts Thursday