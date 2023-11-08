Some structures now ‘endangered’ in Montgomery County wildfire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Heavy smoke reported by multiple Montgomery residents Tuesday in east Montgomery is coming from a controlled burn that has since gotten out of control, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire is on Jenkins Lane, located off U.S. Highway 231 in between Taylor Road and Sweet Creek Farmers Market.

As of Tuesday evening, no structures have been damaged, though the sheriff’s office said some are now considered “endangered.”

Rolling Hills Volunteer Fire Department firefighters are on scene working to extinguish the blaze.

A controlled burn in Montgomery County has gotten out of control, endangering several structures, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

