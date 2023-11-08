“Tough day” for our sheriff and his deputies, coroner said of deadly shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - No law officer worth his salt desires to shoot anybody, but occasionally, it is a job requirement. Such appears the case on Tuesday when Henry County deputies killed a man, culminating a daring 40-mile pursuit.

Several officers are on paid leave while state agents—and this is routine—conduct an investigation. Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship is among them.

“It was a tough day for our sheriff and some of his deputies; please keep them in your prayers,” Henry County Coroner Derek Wright said. “There was an unfortunate situation they were put in and will need time to heal from.”

The pursuit began in Barbour County, when officers apparently attempted a traffic stop of a stolen car, then traveled into Henry County, where officers there took over the chase.

“The (driver) continued southbound at speeds over 120 miles-per-hour,” Henry County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Joshua Behringer said in a statement. “The subject crossed through the median and traveled south in the northbound lanes until losing control (along U.S. Highway 431 in Headland).

Unofficial reports said that he pulled a gun on officers who fired, killing him on the scene.

Wright said as of late Tuesday, he had been unable to locate the man’s next of kin.

“We don’t want to release his name until they have been located and been notified,” he said.

Paperwork found in the car suggested he had served time in a Carolina prison, sources said.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.