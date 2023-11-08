Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Two more warm and dry days

Temperatures will drop this weekend with rain possible Friday through Sunday
Tyler's Wednesday morning forecast
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The unseasonable warmth and dry conditions will continue today and tomorrow. High temperatures will reach the lower 80s both afternoons. It’s not quite record warmth, though it’s closer to record territory than it is normal for early November.

Two more day and warm days are on the way.
Two more day and warm days are on the way.(WSFA 12 News)

Skies will be mostly sunny today once the early morning fog dissolves. Tomorrow will feature more clouds as moisture levels begin to increase more. There will still be sunshine in the mix throughout the day.

Even thicker clouds move in Thursday night and will hold firm through early next week. Unfortunately, we don’t see much sunshine between Friday and Tuesday. There will also be a chance of on and off light rain showers between Friday morning and Sunday afternoon.

Rain showers are possible at any time between Friday morning and Sunday afternoon.
Rain showers are possible at any time between Friday morning and Sunday afternoon.(WSFA 12 News)

It won’t rain that entire time, that’s for certain. It does, though, look like there will be showers and drizzle at random during that 60-hour window. No storms or severe weather will occur with this setup, but I can’t rule out some isolated bouts of moderate rain.

As a result of the wet weather, high temperatures will come back down into the 70s Friday and the 60s this weekend. Rain is unlikely Monday, with a few showers once again possible Tuesday into Wednesday.

Total rain over the next week will amount to a half-inch or less.
Total rain over the next week will amount to a half-inch or less.(WSFA 12 News)

That will keep highs near or below 70 degrees early next week. Despite the cooler temperatures on the way, there is no sign of a big shot of cold are on the horizon -- even into late November.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prattville teacher under investigation after classroom video surfaces
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A controlled burn in Montgomery County is now extinguished, according to the Montgomery County...
Controlled burn in Montgomery County extinguished
One person died in an officer involved shooting in Headland on November 17, 2023.
Man shot, killed in nearly 50 mile police chase
This note by William Romanowski inspired his family to create bracelets in his honor.
Late teen’s words lead to creation of inspirational bracelets

Latest News

Tyler's Wednesday morning forecast
Tyler's Wednesday morning forecast
Warmer than normal through Thursday, then all eyes will be on radar as we wait for some much...
First Alert: Plenty of warmth this week, maybe even some rain
Warmer than normal now, but rain could be returning to the forecast soon... Amanda has the...
Warmer than normal now, but rain could be returning to the forecast soon...
Central Alabama sunset times through early January.
The shortest days of the year are approaching