Two more warm and dry days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The unseasonable warmth and dry conditions will continue today and tomorrow. High temperatures will reach the lower 80s both afternoons. It’s not quite record warmth, though it’s closer to record territory than it is normal for early November.

Two more day and warm days are on the way. (WSFA 12 News)

Skies will be mostly sunny today once the early morning fog dissolves. Tomorrow will feature more clouds as moisture levels begin to increase more. There will still be sunshine in the mix throughout the day.

Even thicker clouds move in Thursday night and will hold firm through early next week. Unfortunately, we don’t see much sunshine between Friday and Tuesday. There will also be a chance of on and off light rain showers between Friday morning and Sunday afternoon.

Rain showers are possible at any time between Friday morning and Sunday afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

It won’t rain that entire time, that’s for certain. It does, though, look like there will be showers and drizzle at random during that 60-hour window. No storms or severe weather will occur with this setup, but I can’t rule out some isolated bouts of moderate rain.

As a result of the wet weather, high temperatures will come back down into the 70s Friday and the 60s this weekend. Rain is unlikely Monday, with a few showers once again possible Tuesday into Wednesday.

Total rain over the next week will amount to a half-inch or less. (WSFA 12 News)

That will keep highs near or below 70 degrees early next week. Despite the cooler temperatures on the way, there is no sign of a big shot of cold are on the horizon -- even into late November.

