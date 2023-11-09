Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

2 men facing charges after caught digging up grandmother’s grave

FILE -- Missouri authorities say two men have been arrested after they tried to dig up one of...
FILE -- Missouri authorities say two men have been arrested after they tried to dig up one of their grandmother’s remains.(gferdinandsen via Canva)
By Pat Pratt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - St. Louis County prosecutors say two men are facing charges after they tried to dig up one of their grandmother’s remains from an area cemetery.

KMOV reports that Jimmie Allen and Zebulun Nash, both 73, were each charged Thursday with attempting to destroy or deface cemetery property.

Both have been issued a summons and are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 12.

Berkley police said an officer responded to the Washington Park Cemetery in August for a report of property damage and found the two men actively trying to exhume a gravesite.

According to police, Allen was throwing dirt from the grave and Nash was nearby, covered in dirt and talking on a cellphone.

Nash allegedly told police he was trying to recover his grandmother’s remains to relocate her and Allen was helping him. He said they had been digging up the grave for the past few days.

But neither of the men had permission to retrieve a corpse from the cemetery, police said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
File image from the Montgomery riverfront brawl on Aug. 5, 2023.
Harriott II riverboat co-captain charged in Montgomery riverfront brawl
Prattville teacher under investigation after classroom video surfaces
In a five to three vote on Tuesday, the city council shot down a veto from Mayor Steven Reed –...
Montgomery City Council overrides mayor’s veto on flag restrictions

Latest News

This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Brent Ray Brewer....
Texas inmate who says death sentence based on false expert testimony faces execution
FILE - U.S. Astronaut Frank Borman chats with people on the Moscow subway in Russia, July 9,...
Astronaut Frank Borman, commander of the first Apollo mission to the moon, has died at age 95
A mother in Virginia says her daughter was shot and killed just two days before her 18th...
Daughter shot, killed in parking garage just days before her 18th birthday, mother says
Emergency and law enforcement agencies respond to a possible hazmat situation at the King...
Election offices are sent envelopes with fentanyl or other substances
CAIR reports ‘Unprecedented’ number of Islamophobic incidents; White House announces strategy...
CAIR reports ‘Unprecedented’ number of Islamophobic incidents; White House announces strategy to combat it