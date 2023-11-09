6 Autauga County railroad crossings to close for maintenance

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several railroad crossings in Autauga County will be closing for maintenance over the next two weeks, Autauga County announced in a post.

Railroad company CSX informed the county that the railroad crossings at CR 20, CR 85, CR 70, CR 68, Hunters Loop Road, and Mushat Lane will all be undergoing maintenance.

Over the next two weeks, the crossings will close one at a time and remain closed for about two days each before reopening. Autauga County added in a reply that CSX has not shared when each crossing will be closed.

