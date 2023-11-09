Alabama’s drought worsens yet again

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama had yet another dry week, which has caused drought conditions to worsen and expand. A small part of northeastern Alabama has actually been upgraded “exceptional drought,” which is the worst category on the scale.

Dry weather has been plaguing the state for the last few months now. Montgomery finished October below normal in the rain department, making it three straight months of drier-than-normal weather.

Montgomery is running about an inch below normal in the rain department in 2023. (WSFA 12 News)

The Drought Monitor is updated each Thursday at 7:30 a.m. This week’s update has almost every square inch -- 98.52% to be exact -- of the state in some sort of drought, ranging from moderate (D1) to exceptional (D4).

More than three-fourths of the state -- 78.57% -- is in a severe (D2), extreme (D3) or exceptional (D4) drought. Just under 38% of the state is experiencing either extreme or exceptional drought, the two highest categories on the drought scale.

Only a small part of Lee County is free of drought conditions in this week’s update.

The drought has worsened and expanded again in Alabama. (WSFA 12 News)

The ongoing drought has really drained our ground of moisture. As a result, grass is browning and lawns are turning crunchy, trees are shedding leaves prematurely, and some crop issues are arising.

It’s vital to avoid outdoor burning until further notice. It’s also important to remember other means that can start fires...

Make sure no chains are dragging on the ground while towing, watch out for dry grass and leaves when parking because starting your vehicle near dry vegetation can actually cause a spark, and avoid throwing cigarette butts outside.

The last time Alabama had a drought as significant and widespread as this was back in the fall of 2016. Nearly the entire state was in either an extreme or exceptional drought at some point that fall.

Total rain between Friday and Sunday will be up around or even just over 1 inch in Central Alabama. (WSFA 12 News)

Fortunately we do have rain on the way soon! Periods of light rain will move through over the next several days, delivering much-needed water to the state. It won’t end the drought as it takes more than a few days of light rain to do that.

It will, though, help us out. Most forecast models suggest a little over an inch of rain by the end of the day Sunday in Central Alabama. Some towns will see close to an inch and half while others may only see about a half-inch of rain.

Even better news is additional rain is very much possible as next week progresses. Details are a bit muddled regarding that part of the forecast, so I urge you to continue checking back!

