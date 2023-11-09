ALEA to investigate deadly Alabama officer-involved shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Henry County.

The incident under investigation began around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday with a police chase in Eufaula. It stretched more than 50 miles before Henry County sheriff’s deputies responded, taking over the chase when the fleeing suspect entered their jurisdiction.

The suspect, Cameron Alan Eaton, 33, of Blacksburg, S.C., crashed in the city of Headland where he left the vehicle and brandished a firearm, according to law enforcement, at which time officers shot and killed him.

No officers were injured, all those involved have been placed on administrative leave until further notice.

The SBI investigation was opened at the request of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. The findings will be turned over to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office when the investigation is complete.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.