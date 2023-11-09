First Alert: Rain returns for many Friday into the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We expect to have one more day of warm, dry weather here across central and south Alabama before our overall weather pattern shifts. High temperatures will again reach the low 80s this afternoon even with a few more cloud present... it’s not quite record warmth, but though it’s not too far off. Our sky still have plenty of sunshine, but overcast conditions will settle in throughout our last Thursday evening and overnight.

Those clouds that move in tonight will hold firm through at least early next week; that means we won’t see much sunshine between starting Friday and lasting throughout the weekend.

In addition to the cloudiness there will be on and off light rain between late tonight and Sunday afternoon. It won’t rain that all day every day or even everywhere, that’s for certain. It does look like there will be light rain and drizzly conditions for multiple hours each day during that 60-hour window.

Rain is likely at times between Friday morning and Sunday afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

Thankfully there are no storms or severe weather in the cards! However, we can’t rule out some bouts of rain falling at a moderate clip... that is that exception and not the norm, but still a good idea to check interactive radar inside your First Alert weather app before heading out and about this weekend.

Since most of the rain will be on the lighter side of the spectrum, rain totals over the next several days will stay near or below one inch.

While this will be beneficial without question, it won’t do much for the ongoing drought conditions across the state.

Total rain through Sunday will be near one inch in many places, with less in Southeast Alabama. (WSFA 12 News)

As a result of some wet weather and the gray sky, high temperatures will come back down into the 70s Friday and the 60s this weekend. Rain is unlikely Monday but possible again Tuesday and Wednesday. That part of the forecast features a good deal of uncertainty, so those rain chances near 30% will need to be fine tuned!

Regardless of whether or not we see any rain, high temperatures will stay in the 60s through next Wednesday. Despite the cooler temperatures in the forecast, there is no sign of a big-time shot of cold are on the horizon... even into late November.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.