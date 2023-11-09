Advertise
Former Ozark principal fighting to get job back

Former Mixon Intermediate Principal Leigh McGee says she was forced to resign or be terminated.
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Former principal of Mixon Intermediate School Leigh McGee is fighting to be reinstated after she says she was forced to resign.

On November 2, the Ozark City Schools Board called an emergency meeting, stating the reason as ‘personnel.’

McGee says she was asked to attend the meeting, with no other notice or warning.

McGee claims the board asked her to resign or be terminated, because of alleged cursing on the job and use of racial slurs.

McGee denies the allegations of using racial slurs and says she has sworn at work, but never in front of children. She also says in 21 years in the education department, she has never received any disciplinary infractions or write ups.

McGee just started at Mixon Intermediate back in July and claims Superintendent Reeivice Girtman recruited her for the job while she was working in the administrative staff of Troy Elementary.

She feels as if the decision was a blindside attack on her and wonders how there was no previous disciplinary actions taken prior to this point, if there was a real problem.

“I think that we are all human and we make mistakes,” said McGee. “These accusations were so minute, I’m still having a hard time understanding how  they could even justify giving me the option of a resignation or termination.”

McGee appeared at the November 8 board meeting and asked the members to consider reinstating her.

The board, along with Superintendent Girtman and the school board’s attorney went into executive session for about an hour.

The board told McGee if any decision was made by the board, she would receive an official document from the board explaining their decision.

Superintendent Girtman refused to speak on the matter.

