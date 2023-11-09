Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery mayor, police chief: Charges against co-captain in riverfront brawl not filed by city

Charges have been filed against the riverboat’s co-captain more than three months after the August brawl.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s mayor and police chief have released a statement in which they’re seeking to clarify developments surrounding charges that have been filed against the Harriott II riverboat’s co-captain more than three months after the brawl that grabbed national attention.

Online court records show Dameion Pickett is now charged with third-degree assault. The charge stems from his involvement in a fight with other defendants during the August brawl that was sparked by an argument over a parking spot for the city-owned riverboat.

WSFA 12 News has confirmed that Pickett was not arrested or booked into any jail but was served with a summons on Oct. 26 to appear in court on Nov. 21.

The city and police department are making it clear they did not file the charges against him, issuing the following statement Thursday:

Pickett, shown below in the black hat, previously said other defendants, including Zachary Shipman, attacked him, with Shipman hitting and kicking him. Shipman alleges in a new complaint that he was not trying to fight Pickett, but was defending himself and suffered a bruised cheekbone after Pickett allegedly punched him in the face.

The initial altercation quickly grew to an all-out brawl. Video of the incident ignited a social media firestorm.

Shipman was previously charged with assaulting Pickett and is scheduled for trial later this month. He has pleaded not guilty. Pickett has not yet entered a plea. Two of the other five defendants pleaded guilty to their roles in the August incident while in court on Oct. 27.

A passenger on the Harriott II Riverboat was recording when a confrontation turned into a fight involving multiple people.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Prattville teacher under investigation after classroom video surfaces
In a five to three vote on Tuesday, the city council shot down a veto from Mayor Steven Reed –...
Montgomery City Council overrides mayor’s veto on flag restrictions

Latest News

This week, people around the country will honor the women and men who have served in the...
2023 Veterans Day celebrations in central Alabama
Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statewide no burn order Wednesday, prohibiting all outdoor burning in...
USDA follows Alabama’s statewide ‘no burn’ order, prohibiting fires in national forests
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and the members-elect of the city council will take the oath of...
Montgomery mayor, council to be sworn in Tuesday
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and the members-elect of the city council will take the oath of...
Montgomery mayor, council to be sworn in Tuesday