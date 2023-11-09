Montgomery mayor, police chief: Charges against co-captain in riverfront brawl not filed by city

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s mayor and police chief have released a statement in which they’re seeking to clarify developments surrounding charges that have been filed against the Harriott II riverboat’s co-captain more than three months after the brawl that grabbed national attention.

Online court records show Dameion Pickett is now charged with third-degree assault. The charge stems from his involvement in a fight with other defendants during the August brawl that was sparked by an argument over a parking spot for the city-owned riverboat.

WSFA 12 News has confirmed that Pickett was not arrested or booked into any jail but was served with a summons on Oct. 26 to appear in court on Nov. 21.

The city and police department are making it clear they did not file the charges against him, issuing the following statement Thursday:

“The City of Montgomery and Montgomery Police Department have been made aware that one of the individuals involved in the incident at Montgomery Riverfront Park on August 5, 2023, has filed charges against Harriet II co-captain Dameion Pickett. Neither the City nor the Montgomery Police Department filed these charges. The Montgomery Police Department’s investigation only lists Mr. Pickett as a victim.”

Pickett, shown below in the black hat, previously said other defendants, including Zachary Shipman, attacked him, with Shipman hitting and kicking him. Shipman alleges in a new complaint that he was not trying to fight Pickett, but was defending himself and suffered a bruised cheekbone after Pickett allegedly punched him in the face.

The initial altercation quickly grew to an all-out brawl. Video of the incident ignited a social media firestorm.

Shipman was previously charged with assaulting Pickett and is scheduled for trial later this month. He has pleaded not guilty. Pickett has not yet entered a plea. Two of the other five defendants pleaded guilty to their roles in the August incident while in court on Oct. 27.

A passenger on the Harriott II Riverboat was recording when a confrontation turned into a fight involving multiple people.

