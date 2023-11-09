Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery murder suspect captured in Kentucky

The Montgomery Police Department
The Montgomery Police Department(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in a Sept. 27 Montgomery homicide has been arrested approximately 350 miles north of Montgomery in the state of Kentucky, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Javorski Barnes was arrested Thursday in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, by the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force.

An investigation was opened after MPD responded to the 2000 block of Zelda Road where the victim, Dredrick Stokes, 29, of Montgomery, was found dead. MPD identified Barnes, 35, also of Montgomery, as the suspect and put out a nationwide warrant for his arrest.

The motive of this homicide remains unclear as the investigation continues.

Barnes will have to be extradited back to Montgomery to face charges.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
File image from the Montgomery riverfront brawl on Aug. 5, 2023.
Montgomery mayor, police chief: Charges against co-captain in riverfront brawl not filed by city
Prattville teacher under investigation after classroom video surfaces
In a five to three vote on Tuesday, the city council shot down a veto from Mayor Steven Reed –...
Montgomery City Council overrides mayor’s veto on flag restrictions

Latest News

This week, people around the country will honor the women and men who have served in the...
2023 Veterans Day celebrations in central Alabama
Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statewide no burn order Wednesday, prohibiting all outdoor burning in...
USDA follows Alabama’s statewide ‘no burn’ order, prohibiting fires in national forests
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and the members-elect of the city council will take the oath of...
Montgomery mayor, council to be sworn in Tuesday
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and the members-elect of the city council will take the oath of...
Montgomery mayor, council to be sworn in Tuesday
File image from the Montgomery riverfront brawl on Aug. 5, 2023.
Montgomery mayor, police chief: Charges against co-captain in riverfront brawl not filed by city