Montgomery murder suspect captured in Kentucky

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in a Sept. 27 Montgomery homicide has been arrested approximately 350 miles north of Montgomery in the state of Kentucky, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Javorski Barnes was arrested Thursday in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, by the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force.

An investigation was opened after MPD responded to the 2000 block of Zelda Road where the victim, Dredrick Stokes, 29, of Montgomery, was found dead. MPD identified Barnes, 35, also of Montgomery, as the suspect and put out a nationwide warrant for his arrest.

The motive of this homicide remains unclear as the investigation continues.

Barnes will have to be extradited back to Montgomery to face charges.

