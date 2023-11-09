Operation Iron Ruck raises awareness for veteran suicide prevention

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Since 2018, student veterans at Auburn University and the University of Alabama have honored their brothers and sisters who took their own lives through Operation Iron Ruck.

“On average, statistically, 22 veterans a day will take their own lives,” said Drew Lufkin, president of the Auburn Student Veteran Association.

Veterans like Lufkin will walk to bring awareness to the suicide rate among veterans and to show they understand what many go through after serving their country.

“If you are a veteran, and you put on the uniform and sign the blank check with your life saying hey, I want to fight for my country, you are a brother or sister to me,” Lufkin said.

For the three days leading up to this year’s Iron Bowl, walkers in the Iron Ruck will cover 151 miles while carrying the game ball, 22 blank military name tags and 22-pound rucks.

The bags are filled with supplies, which will be donated to charities that help Alabama veterans.

Lufkin hopes those walking will touch those who have served.

He encourages those struggling to never give up.

“You just keep walking, sometimes you’re going to fall down, sometimes you can pick yourself back up. The main point I want to hit is that you’re not doing this by yourself, even if you think you are, I care about you, everybody here cares about you,” said Lufkin.

Lufkin also encourages those who have a veteran in their life, you may not ever know what they have gone through, but let them know you care.

To learn more about Operation Iron Ruck, click here.

