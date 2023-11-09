Prattville church packs ornaments for January tornado survivors

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville church is spreading holiday cheer to the January tornado survivors in Dallas, Autauga and Tallapoosa counties.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints packed ornaments made by people from 34 states, including Alabama.

“This is a way to hopefully kind of normalize what can possibly be otherwise a tough holiday when you go to grab those ornaments or those decorations aren’t there,” said Greg Spears, first councilor of the Montgomery Stake Presidency for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Beth Ervie, a congregation member and coordinator, said the ornaments came through a program called Operation Ornaments, where people could hand make and send ornaments to survivors of natural disasters.

“It has been the sweetest experience to open those boxes and just think about all the time and effort and love that has gone into it,” Ervie said.

Over 10,000 ornaments were donated to survivors in Alabama.

Spears says the people who have been involved in the process have displayed two commandments in the Bible: Love God and love thy neighbor.

“If we can bring peace and joy into people’s lives through sharing that love, that’s one big end goal there,” Spears said.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.