Rain finally returns heading into the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’ve got one more day of warm, dry weather here in Central Alabama. High temperatures will again reach the lower 80s this afternoon. It’s not quite record warmth, though it’s not too far off. Skies will feature more of a mix of sun and clouds as moisture levels have increased.

Dense fog is expected through 8-9 a.m. today. (WSFA 12 News)

More clouds move in this evening and will hold firm through early next week. Unfortunately, we won’t see much sunshine between tomorrow and at least next Wednesday.

In addition to the cloudiness, there will be on and off light rain between late tonight and Sunday afternoon. It won’t rain that entire time, that’s for certain. It does look like there will be light rain and drizzly conditions for multiple hours each day during that 60-hour window.

Rain is likely at times between Friday morning and Sunday afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

Fortunately there are no storms or severe weather in the cards. However, I can’t rule out some bouts of rain falling at a moderate clip. Since most of the rain will be on the lighter side of the spectrum, rain totals over the next several days will stay near or below one inch.

While this will be beneficial without question, it won’t do much for the ongoing drought conditions across the state.

Total rain through Sunday will be near one inch in many places, with less in Southeast Alabama. (WSFA 12 News)

As a result of the wet weather and gray skies, high temperatures will come back down into the 70s tomorrow and the 60s this weekend. Rain is unlikely Monday and possible again Tuesday and Wednesday. That part of the forecast features a good deal of uncertainty, so those rain chances near 30% will need to be fine tuned!

Regardless of whether or not we see any rain, high temperatures will stay in the 60s through next Wednesday. Despite the cooler temperatures in the forecast, there is no sign of a big-time shot of cold are on the horizon -- even into late November.

