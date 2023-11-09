Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Rain finally returns heading into the weekend

Light rain will fall at times between sunrise Friday and Sunday afternoon
Rain, clouds and cooler temperatures are back this weekend.
Rain, clouds and cooler temperatures are back this weekend.(WSFA 12 News)
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’ve got one more day of warm, dry weather here in Central Alabama. High temperatures will again reach the lower 80s this afternoon. It’s not quite record warmth, though it’s not too far off. Skies will feature more of a mix of sun and clouds as moisture levels have increased.

Dense fog is expected through 8-9 a.m. today.
Dense fog is expected through 8-9 a.m. today.(WSFA 12 News)

More clouds move in this evening and will hold firm through early next week. Unfortunately, we won’t see much sunshine between tomorrow and at least next Wednesday.

In addition to the cloudiness, there will be on and off light rain between late tonight and Sunday afternoon. It won’t rain that entire time, that’s for certain. It does look like there will be light rain and drizzly conditions for multiple hours each day during that 60-hour window.

Rain is likely at times between Friday morning and Sunday afternoon.
Rain is likely at times between Friday morning and Sunday afternoon.(WSFA 12 News)

Fortunately there are no storms or severe weather in the cards. However, I can’t rule out some bouts of rain falling at a moderate clip. Since most of the rain will be on the lighter side of the spectrum, rain totals over the next several days will stay near or below one inch.

While this will be beneficial without question, it won’t do much for the ongoing drought conditions across the state.

Total rain through Sunday will be near one inch in many places, with less in Southeast Alabama.
Total rain through Sunday will be near one inch in many places, with less in Southeast Alabama.(WSFA 12 News)

As a result of the wet weather and gray skies, high temperatures will come back down into the 70s tomorrow and the 60s this weekend. Rain is unlikely Monday and possible again Tuesday and Wednesday. That part of the forecast features a good deal of uncertainty, so those rain chances near 30% will need to be fine tuned!

Regardless of whether or not we see any rain, high temperatures will stay in the 60s through next Wednesday. Despite the cooler temperatures in the forecast, there is no sign of a big-time shot of cold are on the horizon -- even into late November.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
File image from the Montgomery riverfront brawl on Aug. 5, 2023.
CNN: Co-captain charged in Montgomery riverfront brawl
Prattville teacher under investigation after classroom video surfaces
In a five to three vote on Tuesday, the city council shot down a veto from Mayor Steven Reed –...
Montgomery City Council overrides mayor’s veto on flag restrictions

Latest News

Turning gray and gloomy ahead of the weekend... limited sunshine and some widely scattered...
First Alert: Warm & Dry Thursday, Showers return Friday
First Alert 12: Dry & warm Thursday. Rain chances build Friday and into the weekend.
Dry & warm Thursday. Rain chances build Friday and into the weekend.
Tyler's Wednesday morning forecast
Tyler's Wednesday morning forecast
Warmer than normal through Thursday, then all eyes will be on radar as we wait for some much...
First Alert: Plenty of warmth this week, maybe even some rain