2 deadly, unrelated Montgomery crashes under investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating unrelated crashes that claimed the lives of two people Thursday. The first crash happened Thursday afternoon while the second occurred late that evening.

The first collision happened just after 3:30 p.m. Montgomery police and fire medics responded to I-65 North near West South Boulevard in reference to a two-vehicle collision. The driver of one vehicle was taken to an area hospital were he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The victim in this crash has not been identified. Police said the driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

Hours later, at approximately 10 p.m., MPD officers and fire medics responded to a second deadly crash, this one involving a motorcycle and another vehicle at Wares Ferry Road near Hollow Wood Road.

The motorcyclist, Joseph Lawrentz, 40, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigations into both of these fatal crashes are ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

