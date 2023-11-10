2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery cold case homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two suspects have been indicted in connection to a 2018 Montgomery murder investigation, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Lonnie Dwight Helms III, 21, and Kennedy Wilson, 24, both of Montgomery, are now facing one count each of capital murder and second-degree assault for the Nov. 24, 2018, shooting death of Steven White Jr., 28, also of Montgomery.

Court filings indicate White was killed during a robbery.

White’s body was found in the 5900 block of Monticello Drive where he’d last been seen leaving the Alabama Hotel. Sometime between 11:50 p.m. and 12:18 a.m. the next morning, several unknown people started shooting into his vehicle, striking him multiple times. He died on the scene.

Autoplay Caption

The Montgomery Police Department and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Unit worked together to make the indictments after identifying the suspects.

Helms was arrested Thursday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he’s being held without bond.

Wilson is currently incarcerated with the Alabama Department of Corrections on unrelated charges. A mug shot was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.