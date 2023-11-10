Advertise
ADPH urges vaccinations against respiratory illnesses

COVID-19, flu, and RSV cases are higher during the fall and winter months.
COVID-19, flu, and RSV cases are higher during the fall and winter months.(WSFA 12 News)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The fall and winter months are normally when health experts see high cases of respiratory diseases, including influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is urging people to get ahead of the diseases by getting their vaccinations.

COVID-19 and flu shots are available for those 6 months and older at a pharmacy or medical facility near you.

While vaccines do not prevent diseases, they can lessen the severity and prevent hospitals from seeing a surge of patients.

“I think we need to look at this not only as protecting our individual health, but the reality of protecting the health of our loved ones, of our friends and our neighbors,” said Dr. Karen Landers, the state’s chief medical officer.

Landers recommends that pregnant women get their vaccines at 32 to 36 weeks to protect themselves and their baby who will have immunity from birth up to six months of age.

You can monitor flu, COVID-19, and RSV numbers in the state here.

