Birmingham-Southern lands potential $5M investment to keep college open

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham-Southern College announced Friday they could soon have $5 million in donations to keep the college open.
The North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist Church says it will invest $2.5 million. However, the church’s investment is contingent upon the city of Birmingham matching the investment.
Birmingham-Southern released the following statement to WBRC:
Mayor Woodfin is expected to present his plan to the City Council on Nov. 21.
