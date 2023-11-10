Advertise
Birmingham-Southern lands potential $5M investment to keep college open

By WBRC Staff and Tristan Ruppert
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham-Southern College announced Friday they could soon have $5 million in donations to keep the college open.

The North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist Church says it will invest $2.5 million. However, the church’s investment is contingent upon the city of Birmingham matching the investment.

Birmingham-Southern released the following statement to WBRC:

Mayor Woodfin is expected to present his plan to the City Council on Nov. 21.

