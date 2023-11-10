First Alert: Periods of rain through Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain has finally made its return to the state! Periods of light rain, sprinkles and mist will be with us through roughly lunchtime Sunday; some moderate rain will likely mix in at times. No storms, heavy rain or severe weather will occur with this activity... that’s the good news here. The not so good news is the rain will fall throughout the Veterans Day weekend. Not great timing, but we desperately need the wet weather given the state’s drought and wildfire situation.

Rain, clouds and cooler temperatures this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

While it’s not actively raining our sky will remain gray, gloomy and dreary. That impacts temperatures in a big way: most towns get stuck in the low 60s both Saturday and Sunday.

To make it feel even cooler, there will be a bit of a breeze this weekend around 10 mph; some gusts upwards of 20 mph will be possible.

Most of Alabama will get a brief dry window late Sunday a into Monday before more wet weather arrives. Rain is possible to likely at times from Monday night through Thursday evening, with most of it being light to moderate.

Rain is likely through the weekend and again next week. (WSFA 12 News)

That system will also be free of thunder, lightning and severe weather based on current expectations. So yet again, beneficial rain without worrying about impactful thunderstorms.

By the time we get to next Thursday most of central and south Alabama will pick up 2-3″+ of rainfall. That is unlikely to be enough to completely rid the drought, but it will be enough to help the situation and alleviate the wildfire concern a good bit.

Rain totals will be between 2" and 3" for most of the area through late next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Our sky will stay gray through next week, which will keep temperatures down in the 60s. Even as afternoon highs come down into the 60s there won’t be any truly cold weather... the lowest temperature in our forecast is currently 51 degrees next Sunday night.

