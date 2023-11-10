Advertise
Friday Night Football Fever: Playoffs round 1

Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.

You can also call in a score to the Fever Hotline at 1-800-264-9732.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for all the scores from across the state and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:

Thursday night game highlights:

  • Lanier vs. Benjamin Russell
  • Opp vs. Saint James
  • Providence Christian vs. Trinity
  • Montgomery Academy vs. Bibb County
  • Ariton vs. Highland Home
  • Southern Choctaw vs. Loachapoka
  • Notasulga vs. Millry
  • Marbury vs. Charles Henderson
  • Carroll vs. Demopolis
  • Wetumpka vs. Helena
  • Goshen vs. GW Long
  • Jackson Academy vs. Lowndes Academy
  • Southern Academy vs. Wilcox Academy
  • Autauga Academy vs. Glenwood
  • Fort Dale vs. Lee-Scott

