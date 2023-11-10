Inmate dies weeks after assault, Alabama Department of Corrections confirms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate who was transferred to Kilby Correctional Facility’s long-term comfort care died on Thursday, the Alabama Department of Corrections reports.

The inmate, Daniel Terry Williams, had been serving his sentence at Staton Correctional Facility until Sunday, Oct. 22, when a possible inmate-on-inmate assault was reported. Shortly after, Williams was found unresponsive in his dorm and taken to the facility’s Health Care Unit, ADOC said.

Williams was transferred to an area hospital for further treatment where he was eventually put on life support, ADOC added. After his family made the decision to remove him from life support, ADOC said the decision was made to take him to Kilby for long-term comfort care.

On Thursday, Williams succumbed to his injuries after being found unresponsive in the Health Care Unit where medical staff tried to revive him. Their efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead.

Williams, 22, was serving a one-year sentence for Theft of Property II out of Jefferson County.

The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division has opened an investigation.

