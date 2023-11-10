Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Inmate dies weeks after assault, Alabama Department of Corrections confirms

Staton Correctional Facility, file photo.
Staton Correctional Facility, file photo.(ADOC)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate who was transferred to Kilby Correctional Facility’s long-term comfort care died on Thursday, the Alabama Department of Corrections reports.

The inmate, Daniel Terry Williams, had been serving his sentence at Staton Correctional Facility until Sunday, Oct. 22, when a possible inmate-on-inmate assault was reported. Shortly after, Williams was found unresponsive in his dorm and taken to the facility’s Health Care Unit, ADOC said.

Williams was transferred to an area hospital for further treatment where he was eventually put on life support, ADOC added. After his family made the decision to remove him from life support, ADOC said the decision was made to take him to Kilby for long-term comfort care.

On Thursday, Williams succumbed to his injuries after being found unresponsive in the Health Care Unit where medical staff tried to revive him. Their efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead.

Williams, 22, was serving a one-year sentence for Theft of Property II out of Jefferson County.

The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division has opened an investigation.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image from the Montgomery riverfront brawl on Aug. 5, 2023.
Montgomery mayor, police chief: Charges against co-captain in riverfront brawl not filed by city
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Lonnie Dwight Helms III, 21, and Kennedy Wilson, 24, both of Montgomery, are now facing one...
2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery cold case homicide
The Montgomery Police Department
Montgomery murder suspect captured in Kentucky
First Alert 12
First Alert: Rain returns for Veterans Day weekend

Latest News

This week, people around the country will honor the women and men who have served in the...
2023 Veterans Day celebrations in central Alabama
Kenneth Lawhorn was arrested on November 7 as a suspect in this case.
Suspect facing capital murder charge after burned vehicle of missing woman recovered
Montgomery police are investigating unrelated crashes that claimed the lives of two people...
2 deadly, unrelated Montgomery crashes under investigation
Morning Smile: Thank you to our veterans!