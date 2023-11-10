Montgomery mayor, council to be sworn in Tuesday
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and the members-elect of the city council will take the oath of office on Tuesday, but a number of inaugural events are planned leading up to that.
WSFA 12 News will have live coverage of the swearing-in ceremony on air, online, and the 12 News app at 10 a.m.
Details of the swearing-in ceremony and a full schedule of inauguration events are below.
Saturday, Nov. 11
Day of Service
- 9 a.m.
- Wares Ferry Road Elementary School
Sunday, Nov. 12
Worship Service
- 8 a.m.
- Church of the Highlands Montgomery campus
Worship Service
- 11 a.m.
- Freewill Missionary Baptist Church
The Inaugural Brunch
- 1 p.m.
- Waterworks at the Trilogy Hotel
- A limited number of tickets are available here.
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Swearing-In Ceremony
- 10 a.m.
- Montgomery Performing Arts Centre, 201 Tallapoosa Street, Montgomery, AL 36104
Citizens’ Welcome Reception
- 2 p.m.
- City Hall Auditorium, 103 N Perry Street, Montgomery, AL 36104
Inauguration Gala
- 7 p.m.
- Renaissance Hotel & Spa
- Music will be provided by the DJ Wright Band. A limited number of tickets are available here.
Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.