Montgomery mayor, council to be sworn in Tuesday

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and the members-elect of the city council will take the oath of office on Tuesday.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and the members-elect of the city council will take the oath of office on Tuesday, but a number of inaugural events are planned leading up to that.

WSFA 12 News will have live coverage of the swearing-in ceremony on air, online, and the 12 News app at 10 a.m.

Details of the swearing-in ceremony and a full schedule of inauguration events are below.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Day of Service

  • 9 a.m.
  • Wares Ferry Road Elementary School

Sunday, Nov. 12

Worship Service

  • 8 a.m.
  • Church of the Highlands Montgomery campus

Worship Service

  • 11 a.m.
  • Freewill Missionary Baptist Church

The Inaugural Brunch

  • 1 p.m.
  • Waterworks at the Trilogy Hotel
  • A limited number of tickets are available here.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Swearing-In Ceremony

  • 10 a.m.
  • Montgomery Performing Arts Centre, 201 Tallapoosa Street, Montgomery, AL 36104

Citizens’ Welcome Reception

  • 2 p.m.
  • City Hall Auditorium, 103 N Perry Street, Montgomery, AL 36104

Inauguration Gala

  • 7 p.m.
  • Renaissance Hotel & Spa
  • Music will be provided by the DJ Wright Band. A limited number of tickets are available here.

