BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are on the scene of multiple people shot on I-59 SB at the 20th Street Ensley exit.

Birmingham Fire Rescue Service say two men have been taken to UAB Hospital with gunshot wounds.

At this time, the condition of the men is unknown.

Multiple people shot on I-59 SB, Birmingham police say

This story will be updated as we learn new details.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.