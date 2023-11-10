Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Periods of rain through Sunday

Most of the rain will be light to moderate; temperatures will be much cooler
Rain, clouds and cooler temperatures will be with us through next week.
Rain, clouds and cooler temperatures will be with us through next week.(WSFA 12 News)
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain has finally made its return to the state! Periods of light rain will be with us through the first half of Sunday. Some moderate showers will likely mix in too.

No storms, heavy rain or severe weather will occur with this activity -- that’s the good news. The not-so-good news is the rain will fall throughout the Veterans Day weekend. Not great timing, but we desperately need the wet weather given the state’s drought and wildfire situation.

A cloudy, wet and cool weekend for Veterans Day.
A cloudy, wet and cool weekend for Veterans Day.(WSFA 12 News)

While it’s not raining it will be gray, gloomy and dreary through Sunday. Temperatures will try to reach 70 today before getting stuck in the lower 60s Saturday and Sunday.

To make it feel even cooler, there will be a bit of a breeze this weekend around 10 mph. Some gusts upwards of 20 mph will be possible.

We’ll get a brief dry window Sunday night and Monday before more wet weather arrives. Rain is possible from Monday night through Wednesday night, with most of it being light to moderate.

Periods of light rain will be with us through early Sunday.
Periods of light rain will be with us through early Sunday.(WSFA 12 News)

That system will also be free of thunder, lightning and severe weather. So yet again, beneficial rain without worrying about bad thunderstorms. We’ll certainly take it!

By the time we get to next Thursday most of Central and South Alabama will pick up 2-3″ of rainfall. That is unlikely to be enough to completely rid the drought. It will be enough to help the situation and alleviate the wildfire concern.

Rain totals will be between 2" and 3" for most of the area through late next week.
Rain totals will be between 2" and 3" for most of the area through late next week.(WSFA 12 News)

Skies will stay gray through next week, which will keep temperatures down in the 60s. Even as afternoon highs come down into the 60s there won’t be any truly cold weather in Central Alabama. The lowest temperature in our forecast is currently 51 degrees next Sunday night.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image from the Montgomery riverfront brawl on Aug. 5, 2023.
Montgomery mayor, police chief: Charges against co-captain in riverfront brawl not filed by city
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Lonnie Dwight Helms III, 21, and Kennedy Wilson, 24, both of Montgomery, are now facing one...
2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery cold case homicide
The Montgomery Police Department
Montgomery murder suspect captured in Kentucky
ALEA Car file photo
ALEA to investigate deadly Alabama officer-involved shooting

Latest News

First Alert 12
First Alert: Rain returns for Veterans Day weekend
Rain returns for Veterans Day weekend. See the latest updates to the First Alert forecast now.
Rain returns for Veterans Day weekend. See the latest updates to the First Alert forecast now.
Enjoy today's sunny and warm weather while you can... Amanda has an hour-by-hour look ahead to...
Enjoy today's sunny and warm weather while you can... Amanda has an hour-by-hour look ahead!
The drought remains significant across most of Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi.
Alabama’s drought worsens yet again