Periods of rain through Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain has finally made its return to the state! Periods of light rain will be with us through the first half of Sunday. Some moderate showers will likely mix in too.

No storms, heavy rain or severe weather will occur with this activity -- that’s the good news. The not-so-good news is the rain will fall throughout the Veterans Day weekend. Not great timing, but we desperately need the wet weather given the state’s drought and wildfire situation.

A cloudy, wet and cool weekend for Veterans Day. (WSFA 12 News)

While it’s not raining it will be gray, gloomy and dreary through Sunday. Temperatures will try to reach 70 today before getting stuck in the lower 60s Saturday and Sunday.

To make it feel even cooler, there will be a bit of a breeze this weekend around 10 mph. Some gusts upwards of 20 mph will be possible.

We’ll get a brief dry window Sunday night and Monday before more wet weather arrives. Rain is possible from Monday night through Wednesday night, with most of it being light to moderate.

Periods of light rain will be with us through early Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

That system will also be free of thunder, lightning and severe weather. So yet again, beneficial rain without worrying about bad thunderstorms. We’ll certainly take it!

By the time we get to next Thursday most of Central and South Alabama will pick up 2-3″ of rainfall. That is unlikely to be enough to completely rid the drought. It will be enough to help the situation and alleviate the wildfire concern.

Rain totals will be between 2" and 3" for most of the area through late next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Skies will stay gray through next week, which will keep temperatures down in the 60s. Even as afternoon highs come down into the 60s there won’t be any truly cold weather in Central Alabama. The lowest temperature in our forecast is currently 51 degrees next Sunday night.

