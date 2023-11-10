Advertise
Police investigating fatal accident in Montgomery Thursday morning

(MGN/Pixabay)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An accident in the early morning hours of Thursday has claimed the life of an adult male.

According to MPD, on Thursday at about 3:35 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to I-65 North near West South Boulevard in reference to a two-vehicle accident. Once on the scene, first responders made contact with one driver, who was an adult male who sustained fatal injuries. The driver was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police stated that the second vehicle’s driver did not sustain any injuries.

There is currently no further information available at this time as police continue to investigate.

