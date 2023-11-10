Advertise
Suspect facing capital murder charge after burned vehicle of missing woman recovered

Kenneth Lawhorn was arrested on November 7 as a suspect in this case.
Kenneth Lawhorn was arrested on November 7 as a suspect in this case.(Source: Russell Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson and Katrice Nolan
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office said in a press conference on Friday morning that the suspect in this case is now facing a capital murder charge among other charges.

58-year-old Kenneth Lawhorne was arrested on November 7 for arson and theft from a vehicle, however more charges have been added to Lawhorne’s case.

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE FROM NOVEMBER 10:

54-year-old Michelle Whitaker Hough was last seen on November 5 - leaving her home on Fast Lane in Seale around 1 p.m.

Hough was driving a black 2016 Chevy Equinox. Officials say her vehicle was recovered burned on Carver Road in Seale.

Hough’s friend said she wouldn’t be in that area.

“That’s not even her character. She don’t even know that road. She doesn’t know that area. So, for her car to be there was just out of the ordinary because she does not travel that way at all,” the woman said.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office says Lawhorne owns a body shop in Phenix City. They confirm through picture evidence that he loaded Hough’s vehicle onto a trailer, drove the vehicle into a rural area and burned the vehicle.

Hough’s body has not been recovered, however, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office says they believe she is dead because video show that she never left the body shop. Sheriff Heath Taylor says he does not believe the body was in the vehicle.

Lawhorne is facing the following charges:

  • Capital murder
  • Kidnapping
  • Robbery

Sheriff Taylor says Lawhorne has a violent criminal past which leads them to believe he is responsible. The extent of Lawhorne and Hough’s relationship is still being investigated.

He is currently being held without bond at the Russell County Jail.

Hough’s family said they are hoping someone comes forward with information on what may have happened to her.

Meanwhile, at her job, Hough’s friends said she is married with children and would have never left without letting someone know her location.

“She’s got a son, and a daughter, and she has a husband and they have been married for 28 years I do believe,” said the woman who did not want to be identified.

COVERAGE FROM NOVEMBER 9, 2023:

If you have any information on Hough’s whereabouts, contact Investigator Ramon Ortiz at 334-664-9846.

