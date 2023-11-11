Advertise
Alabama libraries pushed to disassociate from American Library Association

Some in Alabama are demanding that certain books be removed from libraries.
By Erin Davis
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After Gov. Kay Ivey threatened to cut funding to public libraries, the Alabama Public Library Service is expected to disassociate from the American Library Association.

The American Library Association is a professional organization that supports public libraries. Opponents of the group call the American Library Association a “Marxist” organization.

Alabama Public Library Service Director Nancy Pack wrote a memo to local library directors encouraging them to disaffiliate from the American Library Association and “place a much greater emphasis on addressing community needs.”

Angie Hayden with Read Freely Alabama is against this move, saying, “It is problematic because it’s like kind of the first step of politicizing what should be an apolitical institution.”

The organization Clean Up Alabama calls this a step in the right direction, but they want certain books they say have sexual content removed from the shelves. And since this hasn’t happened, they are calling for Pack to resign.

Other groups say the books in question are not inappropriate. Hayden says it’s really an attack on the LGBTQ community.

“Even the smallest community has a family, at least a few that would like to see books that represent people like them in their library, and they have that right,” said Hayden.

The Alabama Public Library Service will officially vote to disaffiliate from the American Library Association at its meeting on Nov. 16.

The Alabama Public Library Service is also expected to finalize its “parent’s list of potentially inappropriate books.”

