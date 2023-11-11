Advertise
ASU scores 20 unanswered, takes down Mississippi Valley on the road

The Alabama State Hornets
The Alabama State Hornets(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ITTA BENA, Miss. (WSFA) - Alabama State University went into Itta Bena, MS, on Saturday afternoon and dominated both sides of the ball as they took down Mississippi Valley State University 20-3.

Mississippi Valley went up 3-0 early, but the Hornets wasted no time answering back. Damon Stewart connected with Kisean Johnson for a big 45-yard game that set up a Marcus Harris II nine-yard rushing touchdown on the next play to put the Hornets ahead.

On the subsequent Hornet offense, Kisean Johson found the endzone on a designed running play for the wide receiver. Johnson waltzed untouched into the endzone, giving ASU an 11-point lead.

The second quarter would be the last time we saw the scoreboard change. Stewart found his favorite target, Johnson, once again. This time, it was a 20-yard touchdown pass into the hands of his trusty receiver. The extra point was missed, but the Hornets now held a commanding 17-point lead heading into the half.

The two teams went on to exchange punts throughout the entirety of the second half as the defenses controlled the gameplay. When the clock struck zero, the Hornets came out with their fifth consecutive win of the season after dropping three straight earlier in the year.

Next up for the Hornets is a road trip to Prairie View, TX, to face Prairie View A&M next Saturday at 2 p.m. to close out conference play for the season.

