Faulkner loses on the road to Cumberland University

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles season did not come to a close the way they would have liked, falling 10-3 to Cumberland University.

It wasn’t until well into the second quarter that points appeared on the scoreboard. The first points of the game came complements of Treylon Sheppard when he broke loose for a six-yard touchdown to put Cumberland up 7-0.

On the ensuing drive, when the Faulkner offense hit the field, they looked to answer back. However, the drive fell short on the Cumberland 21-yard line, so the Eagles were forced to settle for a field goal.

At the half, Cumberland led 7-3.

The offensive struggles continued for both teams in the second half. This time, it wasn’t until the game’s final three minutes that the scoreboard would change. Cumberland took over on the Faulkner 11-yard line but could not find a path to the endzone, so they settled for a field goal that essentially put the game out of reach for Faulkner in this defensive battle.

Faulkner had a chance to tie things up late, but a Brody Smith interception with just over a minute left would be the demise of the Eagles on this Saturday afternoon.

It wasn’t the season Faulkner wanted, finishing 2-8 on the season. However, some great games were played throughout the season, and the Eagles will look to bounce back for the 2024 season.

