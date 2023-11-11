Heavy police presence in east Montgomery; some advised to stay inside

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Reports of a domestic disturbance in east Montgomery have led to heavy police presence, Montgomery police report.

On Saturday, just before noon, MPD responded to the 7900 block of Copperfield Drive to find a subject barricaded inside a residence.

MPD has control of the scene and reports there is no danger to the surrounding area. However, those living in the area of Copperfield Drive and Glencoe Court are asked to stay inside until further notice. People outside of the area are asked to stay away.

This situation is still developing.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.