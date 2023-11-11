Huntingdon shuts out N.C Wesleyan to close out the season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Huntingdon closed out the 2023 season on a high note, taking down N.C. Wesleyan 21-0.

It took a while before the offense was able to find success to start the first quarter. The Hawks first two drives ended in a punt and interception, respectively. When things came together, the ground game carried the majority of the work on the 68-yard drive. Carson Daniel finished the drive off with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Tyler England for the game’s first points.

After the smothering Huntingdon defense forced a quick three and out, the Hawks offense returned to the field with a full head of steam. Kahari McReynolds took over and broke loose for a 14-yard touchdown run to extend the Hawks’ lead.

At the half, Huntingdon led 14-0.

Nearly the entire second half was an epic defensive battle between the two teams. There were a combined 10 punts and two forced turnovers. In the closing seconds of the fourth quarter, Huntingdon finally found the endzone again, but it wasn’t in the traditional fashion. McReynolds coughed the ball up on the N.C. Wesleyan 39-yard line, Connor Bradford recovered the fumble for the Hawks and took it 39 yards into the endzone for a touchdown.

The Hawks’ defense put together an incredible game, coming up with two interceptions, allowing only eight first downs and an impressive nine sacks. An even more impressive stat from the Hawks’ defense is that they allowed -14 rushing yards. Yes, you read that right, NEGATIVE 14 rushing yards.

Despite missing out on the postseason this year, Huntingdon finished the season 8-2 and on a four-game win streak. There is a lot to look forward to when it comes to Huntingdon football next season.

