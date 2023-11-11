Advertise
Jelly Roll to perform concert for inmates at county jail in Michigan

Jelly Roll is scheduled to perform a concert in Michigan next month at the Genesee County Jail. (Source: WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - Jelly Roll is scheduled to perform a concert for inmates at the Genesee County Jail next month.

According to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, the concert will be held on Dec. 5.

The sheriff said the show got scheduled after he sent the singer a video about putting together a concert at the county jail.

Swanson started an education program called IGNITE for county inmates in 2020. He said the program is in place to help reverse the cycle of generational incarceration through education.

The “Son of a Sinner” singer spent time in jail himself. Billboard reports he was arrested at 16 for aggravated robbery and charged as an adult.

“They were talking about giving me more time than I’d been alive,” Billboard quoted the singer in an interview. “I’ve never had anything in life that urged me at the moment to know that I had to do something different.”

He was later transferred from the violent offenders’ unit to the education unit where he reportedly studied for his GED and passed the test on his first attempt.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

