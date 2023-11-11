Montgomery homeless shelter struggling to stay open

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The doors of the Friendship Mission could close if it cannot get the supports it needs.

A rise in homelessness and the closure of the Salvation Army’s shelter has put a strain on Friendship Mission’s operations.

“Our people, our residents, those who are homeless, are coming to Friendship Mission and have no other avenues right now because we’ve become the main shelter,” said Executive Director Tara Davis.

Davis said no one gets turned away when beds are full at their two shelters, but people have to be placed on a waitlist or referred to alternative resources.

Despite challenging times, Davis remains optimistic that the shelter will continue to fight to stay open with support from Montgomery city and county leaders. However, she is asking the public for support in the form of prayers and donations.

“We ask for cash donations so that we can operate, so that we can pay our team, so that we can pay the utility bills and the other bills that are generated just out of the necessity to operate shelters and a public soup kitchen for those who are hungry,” Davis said.

People can donate online here or mail a check to P.O. Box 230115, Montgomery, AL 36123.

