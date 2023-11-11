Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery homeless shelter struggling to stay open

Many unsheltered people are struggling to find a place to rest at night as the only operating...
Many unsheltered people are struggling to find a place to rest at night as the only operating shelter is full.(WSFA 12 News)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The doors of the Friendship Mission could close if it cannot get the supports it needs.

A rise in homelessness and the closure of the Salvation Army’s shelter has put a strain on Friendship Mission’s operations.

“Our people, our residents, those who are homeless, are coming to Friendship Mission and have no other avenues right now because we’ve become the main shelter,” said Executive Director Tara Davis.

Davis said no one gets turned away when beds are full at their two shelters, but people have to be placed on a waitlist or referred to alternative resources.

Despite challenging times, Davis remains optimistic that the shelter will continue to fight to stay open with support from Montgomery city and county leaders. However, she is asking the public for support in the form of prayers and donations.

“We ask for cash donations so that we can operate, so that we can pay our team, so that we can pay the utility bills and the other bills that are generated just out of the necessity to operate shelters and a public soup kitchen for those who are hungry,” Davis said.

People can donate online here or mail a check to P.O. Box 230115, Montgomery, AL 36123.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image from the Montgomery riverfront brawl on Aug. 5, 2023.
Montgomery mayor, police chief: Charges against co-captain in riverfront brawl not filed by city
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Lonnie Dwight Helms III, 21, and Kennedy Wilson, 24, both of Montgomery, are now facing one...
2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery cold case homicide
Montgomery police are investigating unrelated crashes that claimed the lives of two people...
2 deadly, unrelated Montgomery crashes under investigation
Kenneth Lawhorn was arrested on November 7 as a suspect in this case.
Suspect facing capital murder charge after body of missing woman found, burned car recovered

Latest News

Shootout on Birmingham interstate
4 people shot on I-59 SB during Friday afternoon shootout, Birmingham police say
Alabama libraries pushed to disassociate from American Library Association
Alabama Dance Theatre to perform 'Mistletoe'
Alabama Dance Theatre to perform 'Mistletoe'
Alabama libraries pushed to disassociate from American Library Association
Alabama libraries pushed to disassociate from American Library Association