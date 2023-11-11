Troy rolls over Louisiana Monroe, wins 45-14

MONROE, La. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans extended their win streak to seven games on Saturday afternoon when they took down the University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks 45-14.

After an unsuccessful opening drive for the Trojan offense, they retook the field and stormed 64 yards downfield through the air and the ground on their way to the endzone. Gunnar Watson capped off the impressive drive with a one-yard touchdown pass to Damien Taylor to get the Trojans on the scoreboard first.

After the Trojan defense forced a quick three and out, Watson and company retook the field, looking to extend their lead. Watson and Jabre Barber put on a clinic. The duo connected six times on the 78-yard drive for a total of 67 yards. The duo closed things out with a 5-yard touchdown through the air, and the Trojans were up by 14.

The Warhawks offense found some success when they hit the field again but were stopped short of the endzone and sent out the kicking team. The Trojan special teams unit came up with a block on the 43-yard field goal attempt and ran it back to the ULM 46, putting the offense in prime scoring position.

When the Trojans took over, Watson didn’t waste a whole lot of time moving the offense down the field. To close out the drive, he connected with Devonte Ross for his third touchdown pass to a third different target.

The Trojans led 21-0 at the half.

The Warhawks began to battle their way back into the game midway through the third quarter when Jiya Wright found an open Tyrone Howell for a 46-yard touchdown to cut the lead back down to 14 points.

Troy answered back with a field goal, and then the defense forced yet another ULM three and out, sending the Troy offense right back out on the field. Once again, the Trojan offense put together a masterpiece of a drive, and Watson connected with Ethan Conner for a five-yard touchdown to put the icing on the cake.

The ULM offense returned to work as they were looking at a massive 24-point deficit with just over 14 minutes remaining in the game. The Warhawks once again found success and moved the ball 75 yards downfield en route to their second trip to the endzone of the day. Wright found Brent Galloway in the endzone for his second touchdown pass of the day, but it was just a little too late to get the Warhawks back into this one.

Troy went on to tack on two more touchdowns later in the fourth quarter as they cruised to their seventh win in a row and eighth of the season. Next weekend, the Trojans will look to punch their ticket into the Sun Belt Championship game when they welcome in Louisiana for another Sun Belt battle at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy.

