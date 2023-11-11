Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Vestavia Hills police officer finds kidney donor after social media campaign

By Taylor Pollock
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A Vestavia Hills police officer who has been searching for a kidney has finally found his match.

Officer Jerry Hughes-Karrh has been searching for a kidney donor after being diagnosed with renal failure over two years ago. In September, his story aired on WBRC FOX6 News.

According to Hughes-Karrh, more than 50 people applied to donate after his story aired on WBRC with some perspective donors living as far away as North Carolina and Texas.

Hughes-Karrh says that it has been a long time waiting but that his transplant surgery is scheduled for Dec. 6. He adds that he is thankful for everyone who signed up to donate and spread his story so that he could find a match.

“For somebody to give back so I can have a normal life, a better quality of life, is a true blessing. So, whoever, they are, thank you,” said Hughes.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect has been taken into custody following a domestic disturbance that prompted heavy...
Suspect in custody after domestic disturbance in east Montgomery
Many unsheltered people are struggling to find a place to rest at night as the only operating...
Montgomery homeless shelter struggling to stay open
Shootout on Birmingham interstate
4 people shot on I-59 SB during Friday afternoon shootout, Birmingham police say
Dolly Parton recently revealed why she hasn't performed at the Super Bowl.
Dolly Parton says she declined to perform at the Super Bowl because she didn’t think she was ‘big enough’ to do it
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Playoffs round 1

Latest News

An arrest has been made in connection to the domestic disturbance on Copperfield Drive in...
Montgomery man arrested after domestic disturbance incident
The annual BVL Bowling Tournament raises money to support veterans in the Montgomery and...
Bama Lanes hosts annual BVL Bowling Tournament for Veterans Day
A single-vehicle crash in Pike County has claimed the life of a Brantley woman and left one man...
Brantley woman killed in single-vehicle crash
A suspect has been taken into custody following a domestic disturbance that prompted heavy...
Suspect in custody after domestic disturbance in east Montgomery
Members of the armed forces stood when their branch’s song played at this year’s Veterans Day...
City of Montgomery commemorates Veterans Day