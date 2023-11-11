Advertise
Veterans Celebration at Riverfront Stadium

city of Montgomery holds veterans celebration in riverfront stadium
city of Montgomery holds veterans celebration in riverfront stadium(WSFA)
By Julia Avant
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Members of the armed forces stood when their branch’s song played at this year’s Veterans Day celebration.

From World War II and the Vietnam War, to Iraq and Afghanistan, those who served have all one thing in common: they put their lives on the line to protect others.

“Today’s event to honor our veterans is always important on behalf of our city,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.

The city of Montgomery is home to many military families, having the Maxwell Air Force Base and being recognized as one of the top five defense communities in the country back in March.

Veterans say, events like these show that people still care about their sacrifice. It’s also time to catch up with those who share similar memories.

“There are people I haven’t seen in years that I served with. It lets us know that people still remember veterans and what they have gone through overseas and what veterans are still going through that people don’t realize,” said Veteran Chris Blake.

Organizations such as the Department of Veteran Affairs helped as many veterans as possible with an info table on veterans’ healthcare benefits, and more.

“Our goal now as the city is to make sure we are collaborating veterans right here each and every day to be a better partner, to provide those resources and provide services they made need,” said Reed.

Reed says the newly established Veterans Commission is taking action after receiving feedback from veterans in the community.

