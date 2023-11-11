Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Veterans Day photo gallery 2023

Master Sergeant (Retired) Keisha Cheeks. Born and raised in Alabama. Served 20 honorable years.
Master Sergeant (Retired) Keisha Cheeks. Born and raised in Alabama. Served 20 honorable years.(Source: Burst)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday is Veterans Day! We asked WSFA 12 News viewers to share with us photos of veterans in their lives. We received hundreds of pictures.

Below is a gallery of all those heartfelt submissions. Happy Veterans Day!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shootout on Birmingham interstate
4 people shot on I-59 SB during Friday afternoon shootout, Birmingham police say
Montgomery police are investigating unrelated crashes that claimed the lives of two people...
2 deadly, unrelated Montgomery crashes under investigation
Kenneth Lawhorn was arrested on November 7 as a suspect in this case.
Suspect facing capital murder charge after body of missing woman found, burned car recovered
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Playoffs round 1
Lonnie Dwight Helms III, 21, and Kennedy Wilson, 24, both of Montgomery, are now facing one...
2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery cold case homicide

Latest News

Golf generic
Young golfers are invited to the Inaugural Rosa Parks Day Junior Golf Classic
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Playoffs round 1
Service Dogs Alabama hosts fundraiser party
Service Dogs Alabama hosts fundraiser party
Many unsheltered people are struggling to find a place to rest at night as the only operating...
Montgomery homeless shelter struggling to stay open