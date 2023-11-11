Advertise
Young golfers are invited to the Inaugural Rosa Parks Day Junior Golf Classic

Golf generic
Golf generic(source: Pixabay)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The St. Paul A.M.E. Church and the LEO Golf Academy, are excited to welcome young golfers to the inaugural Rosa Parks Day Junior Golf Classic.

The golf tournament is being held as a tribute to the legacy of Rosa Parks and a celebration of her fight for equality by showcasing the incredible talents of young golfers.

The tournament will be a 36-hole championship event for young golfers ages 12-18. The event begins Dec. 1 with a Unity Walk, followed by the tournament from Dec. 2-3 at Lagoon Park Golf Course, concluding with a Community Convocation and an awards ceremony at the St. Paul A.M.E. Church. The event blends community spirit, golf, and history.

The deadline to enter is Nov. 24. Visit the LEO Golf Academy’s website to register for the tournament. If you have any questions or need assistance with registration, contact Quincy Leonard at 334-354-1897.

Information flyer for inaugural Rosa Parks Junior Golf Classic
Information flyer for inaugural Rosa Parks Junior Golf Classic(Source: LEO Golf Academy)

