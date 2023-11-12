Advertise
Brantley woman killed in single-vehicle crash

A single-vehicle crash in Pike County has claimed the life of a Brantley woman and left one man...
A single-vehicle crash in Pike County has claimed the life of a Brantley woman and left one man injured.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash in Pike County has claimed the life of a Brantley woman and left one man injured.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 41-year-old Mary Burgans was killed when the car she was driving left the roadway, struck a fence and then a concrete mailbox. Burgans was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in the vehicle, a Brantley man, was injured and transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery for treatment.

The crash happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, about two miles south of Troy on Alabama 87 near mile marker 58.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

