Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

City of Montgomery commemorates Veterans Day

The city of Montgomery honored its veterans Saturday.
By Julia Avant
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Members of the armed forces stood when their branch’s song played at this year’s Veterans Day celebration in Montgomery.

From World War II and the Vietnam War, to Iraq and Afghanistan, those who served have all one thing in common: they put their lives on the line to protect others.

“Today’s event to honor our veterans is always important on behalf of our city,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.

The city of Montgomery is home to many military families, having the Maxwell Air Force Base and being recognized as one of the top five defense communities in the country back in March.

Veterans say events like these show that people still care about their sacrifice. It’s also a time to catch up with those who share similar memories.

“There are people I haven’t seen in years that I served with. It lets us know that people still remember veterans and what they have gone through overseas and what veterans are still going through that people don’t realize,” said Veteran Chris Blake.

Organizations such as the Department of Veteran Affairs helped as many veterans as possible with an information table on veterans’ healthcare benefits, and more.

“Our goal now as the city is to make sure we are collaborating with veterans right here, each and every day to be a better partner, to provide those resources and provide services they may need,” said Reed.

Reed says the newly established Veterans Commission is taking action after receiving feedback from veterans in the community.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights file photo.
Situation in east Montgomery concluded, advisory lifted
Many unsheltered people are struggling to find a place to rest at night as the only operating...
Montgomery homeless shelter struggling to stay open
Shootout on Birmingham interstate
4 people shot on I-59 SB during Friday afternoon shootout, Birmingham police say
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Playoffs round 1
Dolly Parton recently revealed why she hasn't performed at the Super Bowl.
Dolly Parton says she declined to perform at the Super Bowl because she didn’t think she was ‘big enough’ to do it

Latest News

The city of Montgomery honored its veterans Saturday.
City of Montgomery commemorates Veterans Day
Police lights file photo.
Situation in east Montgomery concluded, advisory lifted
Master Sergeant (Retired) Keisha Cheeks. Born and raised in Alabama. Served 20 honorable years.
Veterans Day photo gallery 2023
Golf generic
Young golfers are invited to the Inaugural Rosa Parks Day Junior Golf Classic