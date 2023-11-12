A cloudy, wet and cool week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gray skies, much cooler air, and bouts of light rain and sprinkles have been with us through the weekend. We’ll have the overcast skies and cool temperatures again today.

I don’t see much rain today other than some passing drizzle and sprinkles. Highs will only get into the lower to possibly middle 60s this afternoon thanks to the lack of sunshine.

Temperatures will remain below normal all week. (WSFA 12 News)

Dry weather will be with us tonight and throughout the day tomorrow. That does not, however, mean sunshine will be back. It’ll stay cloudy with perhaps a peak of sun or two tomorrow. Highs will come up a little into the upper 60s thanks to the lack of rain.

An area of low pressure will then slowly move by to our south along the Gulf Coast Tuesday through Thursday. This will send moisture our way, keeping skies cloudy and temperatures below normal in the 50s and 60s all week long.

Rain is likely Tuesday through Thursday, mostly light to moderate. (WSFA 12 News)

Rain is likely too. However, models are not in perfect agreement with respect to the coverage, intensity or duration of the rain. At this point, I’d definitely look for some light and moderate rain between early Tuesday morning and Thursday night.

It will not rain that entire time, there won’t be any storms and there shouldn’t be any overly heavy rain rates. There will likely be plenty of time with rain actively falling though, so plan accordingly those three days. Total rain by the time the system moves away will be 1″ to 3″, with the highest totals in South Alabama.

Total rain through next Saturday will range from 1" to as much as 3" in South Alabama. (WSFA 12 News)

Models are in pretty good agreement with shutting down the rain by Friday morning at the latest and keeping things dry throughout next weekend. Skies will remain cloudy Friday before we see a some sunshine during the weekend.

Temperatures will respond to the weekend sunshine and dry weather by rising well into the 60s. I wouldn’t be totally surprised to see some spots reach 70 degrees!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.