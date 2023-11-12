Advertise
Situation in east Montgomery concluded, advisory lifted

Police lights file photo.
Police lights file photo.(Storyblocks)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect has been taken into custody, Montgomery police report.

On Saturday, just before noon, MPD responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in the 7900 block of Copperfield Drive to find a subject barricaded inside a residence, leading to heavy police presence.

MPD had control of the scene and reported there was no danger to the surrounding area. However, those living in the area of Copperfield Drive and Glencoe Court were asked to stay inside until further notice and outsiders asked to say away.

At about 6:10 p.m. the barricaded suspect was taken into custody.

Charges against the suspect are pending.

