Suspect in custody after domestic disturbance in east Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been taken into custody following a domestic disturbance that prompted heavy police presence in east Montgomery.

On Saturday, just before noon, MPD responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in the 7900 block of Copperfield Drive to find a subject barricaded inside a residence.

Montgomery police said they had control of the scene and reported there was no danger to the surrounding area. However, those living in the area of Copperfield Drive and Glencoe Court were asked to stay inside until further notice and outsiders asked to stay away.

Police say the barricaded suspect was taken into custody at about 6:10 p.m.

On Sunday, police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Montgomery resident Michael Butler. Butler has been charged with domestic violence and first degree burglary.

With the assistance of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Marshals, he was taken into custody and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

No additional information has been made available as law enforcement continue to investigate.

