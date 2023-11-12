Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

US military aircraft crashes over eastern Mediterranean Sea

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin waits for the arrival of Croatian Defense Minister Mario...
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin waits for the arrival of Croatian Defense Minister Mario Banozic to the Pentagon, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. military aircraft has gone down over the eastern Mediterranean Sea, U.S. European Command said Saturday.

The command said in a statement that the aircraft crashed while conducting training operations. It said the cause is under investigation, but there are no indications of any hostile activity involved.

The command said that out of respect for the families affected, no other information would be released on personnel involved.

It wasn’t immediately clear what military service the aircraft belonged to. The Air Force has sent additional squadrons to the region and the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, which has an array of aircraft on board, has also been operating in the eastern Mediterranean.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights file photo.
Situation in east Montgomery concluded, advisory lifted
Many unsheltered people are struggling to find a place to rest at night as the only operating...
Montgomery homeless shelter struggling to stay open
Shootout on Birmingham interstate
4 people shot on I-59 SB during Friday afternoon shootout, Birmingham police say
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Playoffs round 1
Dolly Parton recently revealed why she hasn't performed at the Super Bowl.
Dolly Parton says she declined to perform at the Super Bowl because she didn’t think she was ‘big enough’ to do it

Latest News

This image released by Disney shows, from left, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, Brie Larson as...
‘The Marvels’ melts down at the box office, marking a new low for the MCU
Members of the armed forces stood when their branch’s song played at this year’s Veterans Day...
City of Montgomery commemorates Veterans Day
FILE - A man sits on the rubble overlooking the debris of buildings that were targeted by...
Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital and people trapped inside say they cannot flee
The city of Montgomery honored its veterans Saturday.
City of Montgomery commemorates Veterans Day