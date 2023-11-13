Advertise
EastChase to kick off holiday season with 9th annual parade

The holiday season is almost here and that means it's time for the All is Bright parade and celebration at the Shoppes at EastChase in Montgomery.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Shoppes at EastChase will kick off the 2023 holiday season Friday with its ninth annual parade.

The parade, presented by Max Credit Union, will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

EastChase’s Main Street will be filled with live music, face painting, balloon twisting, a photo booth, and the cherished community parade will feature over 40 organizations, including WSFA 12 News.

Following the parade, Santa will light the Christmas tree. Guests will be able to gather near the tree in front of Santa’s Whimsical Wonderland to view the fireworks display and enjoy the first “snowfall” of the season.

Several EastChase retailers will be offering complimentary hot chocolate, treats, and special discounts for the holiday festivities.

“We have been anticipating the holiday season at The Shoppes at EastChase,” said Sidney Carol Barnhardt, Marketing Associate for EastChase. “All is Bright is a River Region favorite event and we are so excited to officially kick off the most wonderful time of the year with the Montgomery community!”

For more information about this year’s parade, click here.

