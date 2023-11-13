Elmore Co. High School teacher focuses on making memories with yearbook staff

ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) - Mary Jones’ classroom at Elmore County High School is filled with books - classic literature, modern novels, and tons of yearbooks.

“It’s just something that all people can share,” she said.

Along with teaching English, one of her passions is guiding the high school’s yearbook staff. Her yearbook students learn about photography, themes, captions, and making memories.

“I want everyone to be included and I want everyone to be important and I think the yearbook has the potential to show that everyone is important, and everyone’s face should be featured,” she said. “We make sure we are spread out across the school and cover a variety of events.”

Jones has three small children, and her husband is also a teacher in the area. While she’s used to her small kids at home, she said, she loves high schoolers. She enjoys having in-depth conversations with the teens about life and literature.

“They’re kids, and I call them my big babies. They really mean a lot to me,” Jones said. “I also appreciate that they can go back and forth with me and we can have those deep conversations. I feel like, as teens, they want to be heard and, at least, in my room, that gets to happen.”

For 12 years now, Mary Jones has watched the students at Elmore County High School grow, express themselves in her classroom and use their creativity to put together each yearbook. A treasured piece of history for all Elmore County alumni.

“I love this school, I love this community,” she said, “Elmore County is really amazing. I can’t imagine being anywhere else.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.