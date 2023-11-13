First Alert: Gulf Coast system sends rain our way this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dry weather will be with us throughout the day today... the break from the rain is brief, and there won’t be a ton of sunshine. Our day has started off on a gray note, but if we are lucky a few clouds might clear out later this afternoon with a peak or two of sunshine possible. Highs will come up a little into the upper 60s thanks to the lack of rain - don’t worry though because more is on the way!

Rain is likely Tuesday through early Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

An area of low pressure will then slowly move by to our south along the Gulf Coast tomorrow through Thursday; this will send moisture our way, keeping the sky cloudy and temperatures well below normal in the upper 50s to lower 60s tomorrow and Wednesday.

By Thursday temperatures will head back into the mid 60s... rain is likely as well this week. However, models are still not in perfect agreement with respect to the coverage, intensity or duration of the rain. I’d look for bouts of steady light and moderate rain between early tomorrow morning and Thursday afternoon.

Rain is likely Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning. (WSFA 12 News)

It will not rain that entire time, there won’t be any storms and there shouldn’t be any overly heavy rain. There will likely be plenty of time with rain actively falling though, so plan accordingly over the next few days. Total rain by the time the system moves away late this week will be 1-3″, with the highest totals in southern portions of Alabama.

Models are in pretty good agreement with shutting down the rain by sunset Thursday and keeping things mostly dry Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There are signs we could see a few showers with a passing cold front Thursday night into Friday... we will update this part of the forecast as the week moves along.

Total rain this week will be 1" to as much 3". (WSFA 12 News)

Each afternoon the sky will remain cloudy until we get to Friday. Some sunshine returns before the workweek is over and more of the bright sky is expected in time for the weekend. Saturday will be the sunnier of the two days with clouds increasing during the day Sunday.

Temperatures will respond to the weekend sunshine and dry weather by rising into the upper 60s. I wouldn’t be completely surprised to see some spots reach 70° a time or two between Friday and Sunday!

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.